Jared Leto Dancing in a Sequin Cape at the 2017 MTV VMAs Is Our Truest Spirit Animal

Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto, Jared Leto, Thirty Seconds to Mars , MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Rich Fury/Getty Images

You guys, Jared Leto is everything right now.

First of all, the 45-year-old Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a sparkly blue and green cape over a red and white floral turtleneck shirt, which he accessorized with black aviator-style sunglasses and a massive beard.

Sure, it was a bit messy, but that's how he's taken his style lately—a little eclectic but also totally him...and somehow we still find that incredibly sexy.

In fact, his whole look was only heightened when we spotted him bopping along to Ed Sheeran's performance during the opening act of the show.

Jared Leto, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Honestly, if we could pinpoint our exact spirit animal, it would be Jared Leto, wearing a glittering cape while dancing to "Shape of You." How could you not find that utterly adorable?

Meanwhile, he's set to take the stage at some point during the 2017 VMAs to perform his new song with Thirty Seconds to Mars, which marks his return to music for the first time in four years.

We just hope he wears the cape!

