Teen Mom's Amber Portwood and Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Make Their Red Carpet Debut at MTV VMAs

Amber Portwood and her new boyfriend are ready to make their red carpet debut as a couple.

As the Teen Mom star stepped out Sunday evening at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, there was a special man by her side.

Ladies and gentlemen, let us introduce you to Amber's new man Andrew Glennon.

While posing for photographers on the red carpet, the MTV star wore a sheer, floral dress. As for Andrew, he opted for a black suit with a purple button-down.

Earlier this month, E! News confirmed that Amber and Andrew were in fact a new couple. In fact, they met while Amber was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex Matt Baier.