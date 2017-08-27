Taylor Swift Releases "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

The Story Behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Bob: "When Donatella Says Blond, You Go Blond!"

Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port

Remember When Justin Timberlake Dissed The Hills at the 2007 MTV VMAs?

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Well...that was something.

Taylor Swift released the music video for her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do" Sunday. The clip, which aired during the 2017 MTV VMAs, includes images of betrayal, power and anger.

While fans are already buzzing about all four minutes and 15 seconds, there's a scene at the end that is already grabbing plenty of attention.

"You can't possibly be that all the time. Don't call me back. Stop acting like you are all nice. You are so fake," she said in the final moments of the video while addressing some of her biggest headlines. "here she goes, playing the victim again. What are you doing? Getting receipts."

Taylor added, I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative."

Three years after the release of her hit album 1989, months after keeping out of the spotlight and days after she shockingly purged her social media accounts, the 27-year-old pop star returned to the Internet Wednesday to tease a major music comeback; She announced a new single would drop the following day and that a new album, Reputation, would be released in November.

A teaser from the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video was released last week and many critics have compared a key scene from it to one from Beyoncé's 2016 hit video "Formation." Swift's music video director, Joseph Kahn, took addressed the comparisons on Twitter.

Swift's social accounts also included a photo of the album's cover art, which features her in black and white amid a backdrop of newspaper headlines and text bearing her name. The singer has made plenty of headlines, mainly due to her personal life, over the past couple of years.

Photos

Taylor Swift's Fourth of July 2016 Party

Taylor Swift, Look What You Made Me Do

Good Morning America

Swift's social media comeback was preceded by three videos that made up a snake, an animal many of her critics have associated with her, released consecutively over three days. In the "Look at What You Made Me Do" video, the singer wears silver snake rings.

A source had told E! News in May that Swift "has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months" and "is really excited about her new music and can't wait to share it with her fans."

"She has been entirely focused on that and not much else," the insider added. "She has been 100 percent dedicated to making music the last few months and that's it."

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Top Stories , Music
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.