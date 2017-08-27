Taylor Swift Releases "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video

Well...that was something.

Taylor Swift released the music video for her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do" Sunday. The clip, which aired during the 2017 MTV VMAs, includes images of betrayal, power and anger.

While fans are already buzzing about all four minutes and 15 seconds, there's a scene at the end that is already grabbing plenty of attention.

"You can't possibly be that all the time. Don't call me back. Stop acting like you are all nice. You are so fake," she said in the final moments of the video while addressing some of her biggest headlines. "here she goes, playing the victim again. What are you doing? Getting receipts."

Taylor added, I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative."

Three years after the release of her hit album 1989, months after keeping out of the spotlight and days after she shockingly purged her social media accounts, the 27-year-old pop star returned to the Internet Wednesday to tease a major music comeback; She announced a new single would drop the following day and that a new album, Reputation, would be released in November.

A teaser from the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video was released last week and many critics have compared a key scene from it to one from Beyoncé's 2016 hit video "Formation." Swift's music video director, Joseph Kahn, took addressed the comparisons on Twitter.

Swift's social accounts also included a photo of the album's cover art, which features her in black and white amid a backdrop of newspaper headlines and text bearing her name. The singer has made plenty of headlines, mainly due to her personal life, over the past couple of years.