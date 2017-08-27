Worst Dressed at the 2017 MTV VMAs: Farrah Abraham, Cardi B & More!

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hollywood didn't hold back at the 2017 MTV VMAs .

With a red carpet history that includes meat dresses, boob-holding suspenders and barely-there dresses, did you really expect anything less? The VMAs, in comparison to other award shows, encourages celebrities to go big, make a statement and think out of the box. And for these creatives, the invitation is taken quite seriously.

While we're all for stepping out of the norm, some risks simply don't translate, leaving us confused as to how and why certain ensembles made it to the event. But, hey, that's what taking a risk is all about, right?

Check out this year's worst dressed below! 

Farrah Abraham, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Farrah Abraham

Although the star's metallic thigh-highs are quite epic, the white top and pants don't pair well.

Chantel Jeffries, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chantel Jeffries

The model's sheer metallic dress is a showstopper. However, we wish she selected either a nude or black undergarment.

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cardi B

The rapper's all-cream ensemble has a lot going on between the pointy bust, choker and train. However, it's the fit doesn't seem to be working for the star.

Rory Kramer, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Rory Kramer

We're not sure if Rory realized that he's wearing two different shoes, one old and one new.

Sophie Beem, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Sophie Beem

The singer's striped pajama-inspired ensemble is just a little too relaxed for the occasion.

Jay Versace, MTV Video Music Awards 2017, Nipple

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jay Versace

This star is certainly vibrant with his colorful outfit, but the bow tie leaves us nostalgic for Steve Urkel.

You be the judge.

Tell us the worst look below! 

