Worst Dressed at the 2017 MTV VMAs: Farrah Abraham, Cardi B & More!

Hollywood didn't hold back at the 2017 MTV VMAs .
With a red carpet history that includes meat dresses, boob-holding suspenders and barely-there dresses, did you really expect anything less? The VMAs, in comparison to other award shows, encourages celebrities to go big, make a statement and think out of the box. And for these creatives, the invitation is taken quite seriously.
While we're all for stepping out of the norm, some risks simply don't translate, leaving us confused as to how and why certain ensembles made it to the event. But, hey, that's what taking a risk is all about, right?
Check out this year's worst dressed below!
Although the star's metallic thigh-highs are quite epic, the white top and pants don't pair well.
The model's sheer metallic dress is a showstopper. However, we wish she selected either a nude or black undergarment.
The rapper's all-cream ensemble has a lot going on between the pointy bust, choker and train. However, it's the fit doesn't seem to be working for the star.
We're not sure if Rory realized that he's wearing two different shoes, one old and one new.
The singer's striped pajama-inspired ensemble is just a little too relaxed for the occasion.
This star is certainly vibrant with his colorful outfit, but the bow tie leaves us nostalgic for Steve Urkel.
