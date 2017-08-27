Best Dressed at the 2017 MTV VMAs: Lorde, Katy Perry & More!

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The 2017 MTV VMAs included epic fashion.
But, we didn't expect anything less from stars like Lorde, Demi Lovato and Katy Perry. The red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards has always welcomed both the bold and the beautiful, encouraging stars to put their most creative foot forward. With a history of meat dresses and barely-there looks, impactful fashion moments are inevitable. And, these celebrities aren't going to let the opportunity for out-of-the-box fashion slip pass them.
Like the awards, there were winners and losers among the fashion risk-takers. Ready to find out who killed this year's carpet?
And the award for best dressed goes to...
Rich Fury/Getty Images
The star demonstrates how to wear an asymmetrical garment. Her outfit is both epic and classic—perfect for this award show.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The singer wows in her lavender, feathered dress, paired with subtle pink-tone makeup.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The America's Got Talent judge is giving a new meaning to the statement dress. If didn't know before, you don't own Scary Spice.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The model's artistic twist on the embellished dress deserves its own award.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Blackish star stuns in a golden dress and tassel earrings.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The "New Bae" singer kills it in a patterned three-piece.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The singer takes a glam perspective on harem pants, and we're here for it.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The "Wild Boy" rapper looks like a gentlemen in black and white with red accents.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The E! News host brings the roaring '20s to 2017 with her blond waves and embellished dress.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
The So You Think You Can Dance judge's all-red ensemble is worth a dozen roses.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Stranger Things star is a stunning teen in her sheer layered dress and patent leather boots.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Although sheer, metallic dresses tend to be overdone on the red carpet, the singer's gown proves why so many love it. It's sexy, fierce and flattering (when done right).
What's your favorite look?
Tell us below!