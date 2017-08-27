DJ Khaled and His Baby Boy Just Stole Our Hearts at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

All these two do is win on the red carpet!

While music's biggest starts arrived at the Forum for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, one music superstar stood out for all the right reasons.

Ladies and gentlemen, can we talk about the swag that is DJ Khaled and his son Asahd Tuck Khaled.

As cameras flashed on the red carpet, fans couldn't help but give a round of applause to their matching outfits.

And when talking to reporters, the father-son duo was "shining" while talking all things music. The pair would later chat with other musicians including Kendrick Lamar.