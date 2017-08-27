EXCLUSIVE!

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Documents Her Road to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Jenelle Evans is arriving in style. 

The Teen Mom 2 star has officially hit the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood and is looking as stunning as ever on a Sunday night.

The mom of three opted for a rockin' ensemble, which consisted of a colorful bustier top and a voluminous black skirt, before reuniting with fiancé David Eason close by. 

So how did the Read Between the Lines author get ready for such a star-studded event? Jenelle decided to document her journey to the venue for E! News exclusively in our gallery below. 

From her go-to lipstick to her meal of choice before a three-hour award show, Jenelle is giving fans a whole new glimpse into her preparations. 

Jenelle Evans, 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Jenelle Evans for E! News

Sneak Peek

"I chose a simpler look this year and not so flashy." 

Jenelle Evans, 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Jenelle Evans for E! News

Destination: The Forum

"Eating a quick salad before I head up to put my dress on! Just finished hair and makeup!" 

Jenelle Evans, 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Jenelle Evans for E! News

Handsome Plus One

"David had to use my bronzer compact & razor to clean up his neck and face before we left." 

Jenelle Evans, 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Jenelle Evans for E! News

Glam Squad

"My friend Chelsea Sule, a professional MUA that moved here recently, did my hair and makeup." 

Jenelle Evans, 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Jenelle Evans for E! News

Favorite Products

"We used my red lipstick from JE Cosmetics which will be launched VERY soon!" 

 

Jenelle Evans, 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Jenelle Evans for E! News

Date Night Done Right

"We are ready for the red carpet! So excited to see Katy Perry!" 

Jenelle Evans, 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Jenelle Evans for E! News

Final Touches

" Getting glam"

