Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Documents Her Road to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Jenelle Evans is arriving in style.

The Teen Mom 2 star has officially hit the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood and is looking as stunning as ever on a Sunday night.

The mom of three opted for a rockin' ensemble, which consisted of a colorful bustier top and a voluminous black skirt, before reuniting with fiancé David Eason close by.

So how did the Read Between the Lines author get ready for such a star-studded event? Jenelle decided to document her journey to the venue for E! News exclusively in our gallery below.

From her go-to lipstick to her meal of choice before a three-hour award show, Jenelle is giving fans a whole new glimpse into her preparations.