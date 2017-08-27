MTV Video Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Lorde, Demi Lovato and More Stars
by
Meg Swertlow
|
Buckle up music lovers because we're in for one unforgettable and outrageous evening.
The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here and your favorite singers, bands and performers from all over the world are descending upon Los Angeles for what is sure to be an OMG-filled show.
Hosted by Katy Perry and The Weeknd, who tie for the second most amount of nominations this year, will hit the stage along with a few famous friends.
Additionally, 30 Seconds to Mars, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and Lorde will be delighting the crowds with sure-to-be show-stopping performances. Ed Sheeran, who has been busy touring North America, will also perform a song off his chart-topping album.
Plus, all eyes are on Pink as she accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
But before any of this can happen, we must talk about the red carpet looks. From Lorde's feathery frock to Cardi B's white ensemble and Demi Lovato's black lace number, tonight's guest list is more than impressive.
The annual event will air live tonight from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. at 8 p.m. ET.So without further ado, take a look at what your favorite stars are wearing in our jam-packed gallery updating throughout the evening below.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kesha
The "Praying" singer poses in big and bold ruffles.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Josh Peck
The former Drake & Josh star is all smiles in a Hawaiian-style shirt, black pants and athletic shoes.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Catelynn Lowell
Teen Mom star selects a floral top and hot-pink bell bottoms for the 2017 VMAs.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Christina Milian
The singer's dress has a thigh-high slit and a form-fitting bodice.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
The model struts her stuff in a futuristic look.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon
Wearing a plunging dress, the Teen Mom star makes her red carpet debut with her new boyfriend.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
The model makes you want to jump for joy in her nude jumpsuit.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
The Starving singer wears an ice-colored mini-dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
The Black-ish star smiles wide in a one-shoulder yellow gown.
John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV
Tiffany Haddish
The comedy queen glows in silver.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Barbie girl goes for a rubber and pink two-piece ensemble.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Pink
The singer, who is taking home the Video Vanguard Award, goes for pinstripe perfection.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
The Stranger Things star looks too cute in polka dots and boots.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Mel B.
The Spice Girl wears a glittering and colorful dress that says "You Will Never Own Me."
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Eudoxie Mbouguiengue and Ludacris
The duo coupled up on the red carpet.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Fifth Harmony
Dinah Jane (wearing Roberto Cavalli with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Paul Andrew shoes), Ally Brooke (wearing Reem Acra dress, Borigioni jewelry and Casadie shoes), Normani Kordei (wearing Labourjoisie dress, Brian Atwood shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels) and Lauren Jauregui (wearing Cushnie et Ochs, Niel Lane Jewels and Casadei shoes) go glam on the red carpet.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Pink, Willow and Carey Hart
The adorable family dons adorable matching menswear-inspired ensembles.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Lil Mama
Her red outfit is anything for the birds!
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Singer dons plunging, form-fitting gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Olivia Munn
Showing off her slim pins, the actress gets funky at the 2017 VMAs.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lorde
The New Zealander looks like a princess in purple and feathers at the 2017 MTV VMAs.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Katy Perry
The night's host opted for an asymmetrical column dress for 2017 MTV VMAs.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Heidi Klum
The Project Runway host slinks about in a revealing dress.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
G-Eazy
The Oakland rapper rocked an old-school ensemble for the VMAs.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Noah Cyrus
The singer's got on a big sweatshirt and sky-high boots.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
The star is a sexy lady in red.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Amber Rose
Looking dramatically different, the wigged-out personality glows in her glittering gown.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
The singer looks like in a fitted suit paired with a wild print shirt.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Paris Jackson
The King of Pop's daughter blooms in quite a different ensemble.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
DJ Khaled and Asahd
The DJ carries his wee one into the award show.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kendrick Lamar
The Grammy-winning rapper was looking cool AF at the show.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Justina Valentine
Opting for a daring and see-through design, the rapper rocked the red carpet.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Gigi Gorgeous
MTV's new TRL co-host is winning in white.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Farrah Abraham
Looking like a superhero/space invader, the Teen Mom star is prepared to get beamed into the award show.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Julia Michaels
Singer looks heavenly in her blue glittery frock.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Chantel Jeffries
The actress and rapper looks like a goddess in gold.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly
The Ohio rapper opts for quite a sleek ensemble for the MTV awards show.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Khalid
Orange you glad the the music man hit up the MTV show?
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ed Sheeran
Looking a lot like Harry Potter, the British singer opted for a comfy ensemble for the fun-filled show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jay Versace
The Vine star donned quite the colorful ensemble for the colorful award show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
PrettyMuch
Boybanders Brandon Arreaga, Nick Mara, Zion Kuwonu, Edwin Honoret and Austin Porter attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Tyler Posey
The Teen Wolf star put on a big smile while posing on the non-carpeted red carpet.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Billy Eichner
The funnyman and American Horror Story: Cult star is looking like a dapper Dan at The Forum.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Echosmith
The band's lead singer sports a menswear-inspired ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Matt Rife
The actor, who was rumored to be dating Kate Beckinsale, poses in a sporty ensemble.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Chico Bean and Darren Brand
The duo attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Chanel West Coast
Rocking a matching three-piece ensemble, the personality/rapper was looking fierce.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Sophie Beem
Looking like she's wearing her jammies, the singer opts for a colorful look at the glittering show.
Photos
See More From MTV Video Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Fashion Police: returns Monday, August 28 at 9e|6p, only on E!