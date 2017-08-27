Farrah Abraham Shares Pics of Her Vaginal Rejuvenation Procedure

TMI Alert!
Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham shared on her Instagram page Saturday photos from her—wait for it—vaginal rejuvenation procedure. In one of the pics, the 26-year-old is seen dressed in just a silver bra and lying on a clinic bed at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center while a nurse, Sara Fowler, attends to her...down there.
"Loving my lady parts!" wrote Abraham, who gave birth to her daughter eight years ago.
The clinic's Instagram page also featured a photo of the reality star undergoing her noninvasive procedure. A photographer and cameraman are visible in the pic.
"Today at BHRCLA Teen Mom @farrah__abraham rejuvenating her lady parts! #vaginalrejuvenation #femme360 #teenmom," the post read.
The nurse posted on her own Instagram page more pics of her with Abraham as well as a video explaining the procedure to her.
"What this does is distributes little wounds through radio frequency which kind of breaks up the collagen and forces it to restore during that healing process, so everything becomes tighter and you actually experience," she said.
"Like I'm 16 again?" interrupted Abraham.
"There you go, like you're 16 again!" the nurse responded.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Today, @farrah__abraham visited us at BHRC to rejuvenate her lady parts," Fowler wrote. "Like so many, she was a little nervous at first but quickly realized there is nothing to fear."
"#VaginalRejuvenation with our Ultra Femme 360 is a 30 minute pain-free non-invasive treatment," she wrote. "It works by delivering radio frequency to the underlying fibers, provoking the skin to produce NEW collagen. As a result, women experience a dramatic increase in tightness and sexual satisfaction. This treatment also helps eliminate stress incontinence, a common issue for women who have given birth. #teenmom #femininerejuvenation #bhrcbabe."
Abraham has been open about her past plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures.
She has had two boob jobs over the years and got a nose job and chin implants in 2012. More than two years ago, she got lip injections—which did not go well.