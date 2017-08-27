Blake Lively Celebrates 30th Birthday at "Super Sweet 16" Party With Anna Kendrick and Other Friends

Blake Lively, Birthday

Instagram

Blake Lively is 30, going on 17...

The Gossip Girl alum recently had a birthday celebration with girlfriends such as Anna Kendrick and jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg. Lively and Kendrick star in Bridesmaids director Paul Feig's new thriller, A Simple Favor.

Lively shared a couple of pics from the bash on Instagram, writing, "My super sweet 16...but like 14 years late.

The actress was presented with a chocolate birthday cake topped with fruit and pieces of white chocolate.

Blake Lively, Birthday

Instagram

"Happy happy birthday to our amazing adopted little sister #blakelively I love you so so much," Schwartz wrote.

"Wishing you the happiest birthday and the sweetest year ever my Blakey," Sandberg said. "You have a heart of gold and a smile that lights up the skies I ❤️U so much lil sis #blakelively #dirtythirty #friendsthatarefamily"

Lively wrote, "Best bday surprise = my sisters from a different mama @lorraineschwartz @ofirajewelz Love you til I'm 40. But not a day longer."

A post shared by OFIRA?? (@ofirajewelz) on

Notably absent from the photos were Lively's husband Ryan Reynoldsand BFFs and former The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera. A couple of weeks ago, Lively shared a photo with the former two and gave a shout-out to Ferrera.

Lively turned 30 Friday. Her husband trolled her playfully with his Instagram birthday tribute to her, which included a photo of the two in which she is largely cropped out.

His message to her, however, was nothing less than romantic.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," he wrote.

