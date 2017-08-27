Blake Lively Celebrates 30th Birthday at "Super Sweet 16" Party With Anna Kendrick and Other Friends

Blake Lively is 30, going on 17...
The Gossip Girl alum recently had a birthday celebration with girlfriends such as Anna Kendrick and jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg. Lively and Kendrick star in Bridesmaids director Paul Feig's new thriller, A Simple Favor.
Lively shared a couple of pics from the bash on Instagram, writing, "My super sweet 16...but like 14 years late.
The actress was presented with a chocolate birthday cake topped with fruit and pieces of white chocolate.
"Happy happy birthday to our amazing adopted little sister #blakelively I love you so so much," Schwartz wrote.
"Wishing you the happiest birthday and the sweetest year ever my Blakey," Sandberg said. "You have a heart of gold and a smile that lights up the skies I ❤️U so much lil sis #blakelively #dirtythirty #friendsthatarefamily"
Lively wrote, "Best bday surprise = my sisters from a different mama @lorraineschwartz @ofirajewelz Love you til I'm 40. But not a day longer."
Notably absent from the photos were Lively's husband Ryan Reynoldsand BFFs and former The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera. A couple of weeks ago, Lively shared a photo with the former two and gave a shout-out to Ferrera.
Lively turned 30 Friday. Her husband trolled her playfully with his Instagram birthday tribute to her, which included a photo of the two in which she is largely cropped out.
His message to her, however, was nothing less than romantic.
"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," he wrote.