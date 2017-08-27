Bella Hadid "So Excited" to Return to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Bella Hadid will be back on the runway at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
The 20-year-old model and face of basically every September magazine cover announced the news on Instagram Saturday.
"@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!" she wrote. "Thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again.. I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again..."
"Walking into the offices this year I felt so happy, healthy, and honored," she said. "I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait! Xx."
Bella made her debut at the annual event, one of the most prestigious and sought-after fashion gigs, last year. There, she faced a potentially awkward situation; she had to walk the runway and pass her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd as he performed.
She was cool with the idea, telling E! News beforehand, "There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance."
See Bella's big debut and see other models walking the runway in the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Her sister and fellow model Gigi Hadid has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show twice. As of Sunday, she has not been confirmed to take part in the 2017 winter show.
The list of others confirmed to be walking the runway this year includes returning models Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Josephine Skriver, Barbara Fialho, Maria Borges, Georgia Fowler, Daniela Braga, and Bruna Lirio, as well as newcomers Gizele Oliveira, Kate Grigorieva, Alanna Arrington,Maggie Laine, Herieth Paul, Sanne Vloet and Alexina Graham.