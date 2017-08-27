Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Among Celebs Spotted at Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Demi Lovato, a longtime UFC fan, sang the National Anthem at the event. She posted a photo of herself inside the boxing ring hours earlier.

Mayweather, largely seen as the greatest defensive fighter in history, remains undefeated after beating the Irish UFC champion in the 10th round, marking his 50th career win. Mayweather, 40, had declared in the ring that this fight is his last.

"I thought it was close though and I thought it was a little early of a stoppage. I get like that when I'm tired. I get a little wobbly and flowy," McGregor said after the match. "But you got to give it to him, that's what 50 pro fights will give you."

Backstreet Boys member A.J. McLean also attended and took a selfie with McGregor, writing on Instagram, "The real champ in my opinion! What a gentlemen and great humble guy. Thanks bro for the pic."