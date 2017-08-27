Russell Brand Marries Laura Gallacher, Mother of Their Child

Russell Brand is a married man once more.

The 42-year-old British actor and comedian married fiancée Laura Gallacher, the 30-year-old mother of their baby, in England Saturday. The two had dated on and off for a few years before getting engaged in 2016.

Brand announced the news on his Radio X podcast, saying "I'm living a married life now...I'm domestic," BBC News reported, adding that he also told listeners he got his nose hairs waxed for the first time for the wedding.

Brand and Gallacher tied the knot in front of about 100 family members and friends, including his Forgetting Sarah Marshall co-star Jason Segel and Noel Gallagher, at a church near their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, The Sun and The Henley Standard reported.

The Sun posted photos of the bride and groom on a paddle steamer riverboat. Gallacher wore a long sleeve, white lace dress with a knee-high slit and cathedral-length veil. Brand sported formal black pants and a vest, a white shirt opened to reveal the top part of his chest and gray suede boots.