Colton Haynes Puts His ''Full Moon'' on Display During Summer Vacation With Jeff Leatham

In another post, Haynes joked that he had no regrets for his slew of images.

"I would apologize for all the vacation photos but @jeffleatham & I had to sit & watch all of y'all go on vacation this summer so this is payback. More to come. VACATION B-ITCHES!!! Lol I'm cruel."

In another selfie, the 29-year-old actor wrote, "We're never coming home. This is a goodbye letter to all my friends & family. Dear friends & family, Goodbye."

The star's been on the go and has no plans to slow down as the summer slips away. Last week, he and the rest of the AHS: Cult cast partied the weekend away in Las Vegas, stopping by the Cher concert. The newly engaged hunk posted photos of his colorful cast with the icon and his partner after her big show.

Tomorrow, it appears as though the MTV star will be hopping the pond and ending up in France. Earlier today, Haynes tweeted, "An American werewolf will be in Paris tomorrow."

Watch out people of Paris, there may be a full moon out tomorrow!

