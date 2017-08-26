Gal Gadot's Birthday Tribute to Wonder Woman Co-Star Chris Pine Will Make You Giggle

They're chemistry on screen was electric, so it's not surprise off screen the two just can't stop laughing...

Gal Gadot took to her Instagram earlier today to post a too-cute birthday tribute to her Wonder Woman pal Chris Pine on the star's 37th birthday. The post contains a meme of the two as they uproariously giggle during a press interview from earlier this headline-making year.

Along with the image, Gadot wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday to my darling friend #chrispine. May you always shine bright and be such the special funny person you are. Wishing you all the best this world has to offer. Health, happiness and lots of giggles. Xo."