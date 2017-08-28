Lady Gaga Gets Naughty on NSFW V Magazine Cover

Lady Gaga knows how to tease.

The 31-year-old pop star flashes some underboob while wearing a black top and crucifix on V's annual music issue, which will be sold on newsstands on Thursday.

Gaga has posed for racy pics before; she appeared naked on the cover of her album ARTPOP and topless on a V magazine cover in 2013, and has also posed semi-nude for other magazines in the past.

In a new interview for V magazine, the singer talks about her new album Joanne and tour of the same name, which began earlier this month.

"I keep seeing this girl. It's in a dream. In the dream I'm playing at an amphitheater, outdoors, and beyond the seats there's a field in back—it's the cheap tickets," Gaga said, talking about who her new album is for. "That's where the girl is sitting, dressed in a Hanes sweatshirt, wearing her mom's rolled-up jeans. She has three babies, two are running around her. There's a cigarette in her hand, a glass of Pinot Grigio. She's got on a lot of jewelry, mostly fake, but she also has on one heirloom piece."

"This girl is singing every word and she thinks, 'How is it possible that Lady Gaga understands how I feel?' That girl—it's me," Gaga continued. "She's the one I'm writing to. With Joanne, I wanted to reach people, I wanted to bring all parts of the country together through this record."