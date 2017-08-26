Snooki Shares 5th Birthday Tribute to Son Lorenzo "Who Changed My Life for the Better"

Them meatballs grow up so fast!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi took to Instagram Saturday to pay a special tribute to her and husband Jionni LaValle's eldest child, son Lorenzo, on his fifth birthday. The two are also parents to daughter Giovanna, 2.

"OMG. Happy 5th Birthday to my son who changed my life for the better," she wrote, alongside photos of Lorenzo as an infant and an almost 5-year-old, wearing a T-shirt she had made that reads, "#JERZDAY." "You are my world and im so proud to be your mommy!"

"Happy Birthday to my best buddy! #ProudFather" Jionni wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of the child on a boat.