Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Showcases Post-Baby Body 3 Days After Giving Birth

Add Jamie Otis to the list of celebs who cares not about showcasing her baby bump post-pregnancy.
The Married at First Sight star posted on her Instagram page Friday, three days after giving birth to her and husband Doug Hehner's first child, daughter Henley Grace, a photo of herself posing in a white tank top and matching shorts.
"I love every bit of my postpartum bod," Otis wrote. "It's truly amazing how my body helped create & carry an 8 lb 2 oz baby .... I'm feelin' like I can conquer the WORLD after pushing her out. Women are SO much stronger than we give ourselves credit for #OOTD #newmomma #hotmama #postpartumbody #feelinghot #loveyourself."
On Saturday, Otis shared a pic of her and Henley at the pediatrician's office and shared a health update about their little girl.
"First doc visit was a success!" she wrote. "As the doctor was assessing her & telling us she's perfectly healthy & everything looks great Doug and I just looked at each other with such a sense of accomplishment - and of course I got teary eyed.☺ It's just such an amazing feeling to know we are doing a good job as [clueless] first time parents....especially bc I'm breastfeeding & sometimes I wonder if she is getting enough food."
"My breasts are on fire & bleeding and it seems she wants to nurse every hour lately," she continued. "Buuut, doc says she's back to birth weight so we are doing something right!!! Phew! #4daysold#thankful #mommylife #daddysgirl."
In January, Peta Murgatroyd posted a mirror selfie taken eight days after she gave birth to her and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's first child, son Shai.
"I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant," she wrote, adding, "Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most."
This past February, Kim Possible and Even Stevens alum Christy Carlson Romano posted a photo of her post-baby body two months after giving birth to daughter Isabella. She wrote, "It's so important for people to see motherhood for the beauty of what it really is."
In 2015, Jessie James Decker gave birth to her and husband Eric Decker's second child, son Eric. A month later, she posted a photo of her postpartum body, writing, "My tummy is still swollen and you can see my c-section scar and pooch! I had another due to my 9lb baby and petite frame...So no rushing and no stressing about losing weight! Wanted to make sure y'all saw what my tummy looks like under the tank top and blazer...I do wear a belly waist train thingy a few hours here n there which helps c section mamas and swelling to go down. I am so glad we all can support each other."
In 2014, Jennifer Garner made some inspirational comments about postpartum body acceptance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after sparking pregnancy rumors.
"I get congratulated all the time by people that I know, saying, 'I hear you're pregnant!' You know, this one woman who had babysat for us said, 'OMG! I can't wait for baby No. 4!' and I thought, 'What is going on?' So I asked around and apparently I have a baby bump. And I'm here to tell you that I do—I do!" the actress said.
"Hold up. Hold right up! I am not pregnant, but I have had three kids and there is a bump," she continued. "From now on ladies, I will have a bump. And it will be my baby bump. And let's just all settle in and get used to it. It's not going anywhere. I have a bump. Its name is Violet, Sam, Sera.