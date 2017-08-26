Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Showcases Post-Baby Body 3 Days After Giving Birth

In January, Peta Murgatroyd posted a mirror selfie taken eight days after she gave birth to her and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's first child, son Shai.

"I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant," she wrote, adding, "Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most."

This past February, Kim Possible and Even Stevens alum Christy Carlson Romano posted a photo of her post-baby body two months after giving birth to daughter Isabella. She wrote, "It's so important for people to see motherhood for the beauty of what it really is."

In 2015, Jessie James Decker gave birth to her and husband Eric Decker's second child, son Eric. A month later, she posted a photo of her postpartum body, writing, "My tummy is still swollen and you can see my c-section scar and pooch! I had another due to my 9lb baby and petite frame...So no rushing and no stressing about losing weight! Wanted to make sure y'all saw what my tummy looks like under the tank top and blazer...I do wear a belly waist train thingy a few hours here n there which helps c section mamas and swelling to go down. I am so glad we all can support each other."