Ryan Reynolds Playfully Trolls Blake Lively on Her 30th Birthday

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Met Gala 2014

George Pimentel/WireImage

He's a prankster, that Ryan Reynolds.

The 40-year-old Deadpool star playfully trolled wife Blake Lively on her 30th birthday Friday, posting a throwback photo of one of their most prominent red carpet moments together while largely cropping her out of the picture.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," the actor, known for his acerbic sense of humor, wrote on Instagram.

The photo shows them posing on the red carpet at the 2014 Met Gala, with the actress sporting a sparkling blush Gucci gown and the actor wearing a black tux by the designer.

See more cute pics of the couple over the years.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

2017 Met Gala

The two attend the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Time 100 Gala

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

2017 Time 100 Gala

The two sure make a handsome couple!

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, amfAR

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

A Match Made In Heaven

These two own the red carpet, as they did at the amfAR gala in NYC.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Family Affair

Blake proudly supported her hubby at the special fan screening of Deadpool in New York City.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool Throne, PdA

Instagram

Public Display of Affection

The two show some PDA on a Deadpool-themed throne.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Angels at the Angel Ball

Blake's baby bump made its red carpet debut in a Gucci gown.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cannes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Old Hollywood Glam

The pair looked like an old Hollywood couple at the Cannes Film Festival.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2014 Met Gala

Blake and Ryan looked absolutely stunning (and even showed some rare PDA).

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

JKING/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Tip Toe

Blake and Ryan took a break together while filming The Age of Adaline in Vancouver.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Michelle Arcese

It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The two were caught in the Christmas spirit while doing some holiday shopping.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

INFphoto.com

Fine Dining

A couple that travels together, stays together. The gorgeous pair was seen heading to dinner in Shanghai, China.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

OHPIX/bauergriffinonline.com

Wine And Dine

Dining at a restaurant in Spain.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Green Lantern

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Kissing Costars

Rumors that the Green Lantern costars' romance started swirling after being seen at multiple spots together back in October 2011.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

AKM-GSI

Wedding Rumors

In 2012, word started spreading that these two had already swapped vows, but it turned out to be untrue.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Bruja/Juan Sharma, PacificCoastNews.com

Early Morning Appearance

Their rumored relationship started gaining heat after Blake was spotted leaving his apartment early in the morning.

Ryan Reynolds

Juan Sharma/Bruja/PacificCoastNews.com

Birthday Surprise

Blake set up a surprise for Ryan on his birthday by sending her dog, Penny, out to visit him on the set of R.I.P.D. in Boston with a bunch of balloons!

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Josh Lauren/startraksphoto.com

PDA Fest

These two couldn't keep their hands off each other—can you blame them?

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Splash News

Workin' Up a Sweat

These two motivate each other to stay fit by being workout buddies.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Flynet Pictures

Under One Roof?

In 2012, rumors started spreading that the couple had been looking for a home to share, but sources told E! News that it was only for Blake.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

AKM-GSI

God Bless America

Reynolds and Lively spent their Fourth of July enjoying some fun in the sun with the actress' family.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

They Do!

In a super secret ceremony, Lively and Reynolds swapped vows in South Carolina on Sept. 9, 2012.

Reynolds and the Gossip Girl alum met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 and stepped out together the following year. They wed in 2012 and made their red carpet debut in 2013.

The two are parents to two daughters—James, 2, and Ines, who is almost 1.

"We were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend," Lively joked to Glamour recently. "I'm like, 'Hey, this happened. It upset me. This is how I feel. What do I do?' And he does the same for me. He treats me like his best buddy."

"We don't work at the same time," she added. "I admire people who find that what fulfills them is their art or their work, but what fulfills both me and my husband is our family. Knowing that, everything else comes second."

