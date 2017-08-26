Ryan Reynolds Playfully Trolls Blake Lively on Her 30th Birthday

He's a prankster, that Ryan Reynolds.

The 40-year-old Deadpool star playfully trolled wife Blake Lively on her 30th birthday Friday, posting a throwback photo of one of their most prominent red carpet moments together while largely cropping her out of the picture.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," the actor, known for his acerbic sense of humor, wrote on Instagram.

The photo shows them posing on the red carpet at the 2014 Met Gala, with the actress sporting a sparkling blush Gucci gown and the actor wearing a black tux by the designer.

