Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Role in San Andreas Just Helped a 10-Year-Old Boy Save a Life

Not all heroes wear capes on and off the big screen.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson knows that his film San Andreas entertained thousands of moviegoers when it was released in 2015.

What he didn't realize until now is the simple fact that it could have saved a two-year-old boy's life.

In a new Instagram post Friday evening, Dwayne shined a light on a story in Baltimore that takes Hollywood magic to a new meaning.

"You know there's a little 10-year-old boy out there and his name is Jacob O'Connor. He's a real-life hero," he explained in a social media video. "He couldn't find his little two-year-old brother Dylan so he went out back and found little Dylan lying face down in their pool. Jacob pulled him out, remained calm and started administering CPR and chest compressions and saved his little brother's life."