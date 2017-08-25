Nick & Vanessa Lachey Reportedly Joining Dancing With the Stars Season 25

It's going to be a real family affair in the ballroom when Dancing With the Stars returns for season 25.

Married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be among the celebrity contestants vying for the mirrorball trophy when the reality hit's landmark season kicks off on Monday, Sept. 18, a source tells E! News. And if they aren't paired up with married pros Peta Mergatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, respectively, then someone will have made a terrible mistake.

While ABC does not confirm or comment on casting rumors, the Lacheys join a celeb roster that also includes Total Divas and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella. They are only the second married couple to ever compete in the same season, following in the footsteps of season 21's Alexa PenaVega and her husband Carlos.