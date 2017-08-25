Are Fans Missing The Old Taylor Swift? All the "Look What You Made Me Do" Theories and Social Reactions

New album, who dis?
Taylor Swift is coming for...who exactly? The singer finally dropped the first single off of her upcoming sixth studio album Reputation, and fans are decidedly torn on whether they love or hate it. The new song is called "Look What You Made Me Do" and introduces a whole new Taylor to the world, but not everyone is loving the change.
There are a lot of secret messages hidden in the song and no one is quite sure who Taylor is calling out or who made her do what. Could it be Katy Perry or Kanye West? "I don't like your tilted stage," Taylor sings, which could be a pretty clear shot at the stage Kanye used for his Saint Pablo tour.
Hmm...obviously Taylor's not commenting, buuut there are a few other reasons to believe she's throwing some major shade.
Reputation is due out on November 10, which is the the 10-year anniversary of Kanye's mom's death. Taylor's camp has denied any correlation, but it is a pretty crazy coincidence. No matter who she's referring to, "Look What You Made Me Do" is the first of many diss tracks to come, and we're so here for it!
Plus, Taylor is dropping the "Look What You Made Me Do" video at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday, August 27. From the looks of the 15-second teaser that she previewed on her Instagram, it's going to be a whole new Taylor.
Get all the latest Reputation info in the video above!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!