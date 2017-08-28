Investigating Shania Twain and Nick Jonas' Unlikely Friendship On and Off Stage

Okay, so you're Shania Twain? That does impress Nick Jonas very much.
While she may be a country music superstar and he may be a boy band alum, one thing has become crystal clear in recent years.
Nick is truly one of Shania's biggest fans.
As the woman behind huge hits like "You're Still the One," "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and countless others celebrates her birthday today, we decided it was the perfect time to acknowledge a friendship some may not have expected. Everyone, however, can totally get on board.
Last year, Nick sat down with Billboard to sing his praises for a woman he calls a "true inspiration."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine
According to Nick, the love for Shania began when he heard "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)" in 1997.
"This is the first Shania song I ever heard," he shared with the publication. "I remember the country-pop feel of the song was unlike anything else out there at the time, and I became a lifelong fan in that moment."
When Nick found himself on some pretty big stages with the Jonas Brothers, the band would warm up to "Forever and for Always." And in 2008, Nick and his brothers jumped at the chance to cover "I'm Gonna Getcha Good."
What truly sealed the deal, however, is when Nick headed to Las Vegas to see Shania perform. "When she performed ['You're Still the One'] onstage with a white horse at her side, it really sealed the deal for me," he confessed. "Shania Twain, lifetime crush."
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine
Imagine the thrill then when Nick was able to present Shania an award at Billboard's Women in Music event this past December in New York City.
"That moment your lifelong crush knows you exist…#StillTheOne," Nick wrote on Instagram with a photo from the special moment. Shania added, "@nickjonas—such a pleasure to accept the @billboard honour from you. Excited to see your Shania cover band anytime! #womeninmusic."
Perhaps the interaction could get any Shania fan to feel a little—shall we say—jealous?
Party For Two! @ShaniaTwain dream come true #stagecoach2017 pic.twitter.com/H9iTRmtyRX— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) April 30, 2017
But life was about to get extra good at the 2017 Stagecoach Festival when Shania was headlining night two of the three-day festival.
During her set, the country singer surprised the crowd when she invited Nick on stage for a duet of "Party for Two."
"That moment one of your all-time favorite artists (and new friend) @shaniatwain introduces you to the #stagecoach2017 crowd 70k strong," Nick wrote after the unforgettable opportunity. "@ShaniaTwain dream come true."
As Shania celebrates her birthday, the Grammy winner has lots to look forward to. In addition to her latest album NOW coming out September 29, the singer recently announced the 2018 NOW tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off May 3, 2018 in Washington and runs through the summer including a grand finale in Las Vegas on August 4, 2018. Will Nick be in attendance for one or more of the shows? Unless there are some "Champagne Problems," we think yes is a safe bet.
"So excited for this! I've had the chance to listen to this album already and it is [lit]," Nick shared on Twitter while supporting NOW. "As a fan and a friend I'm so happy for you @ShaniaTwain."