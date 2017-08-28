Investigating Shania Twain and Nick Jonas' Unlikely Friendship On and Off Stage

Okay, so you're Shania Twain? That does impress Nick Jonas very much.

While she may be a country music superstar and he may be a boy band alum, one thing has become crystal clear in recent years.

Nick is truly one of Shania's biggest fans.

As the woman behind huge hits like "You're Still the One," "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and countless others celebrates her birthday today, we decided it was the perfect time to acknowledge a friendship some may not have expected. Everyone, however, can totally get on board.

Last year, Nick sat down with Billboard to sing his praises for a woman he calls a "true inspiration."