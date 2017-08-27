Pink's Wild Ride: How the Warrior Pop Star Rose Above It All After Heartache, Feuds and Getting Yanked Off Stage (Literally)

Like a phoenix risen from the ashes, so goes Pink.

Not necessarily her own ashes, because lord knows she's had her combustible moments, but tonight it'll be Pink rising above the smoldering ruins left behind by the pop stars who've been busy decimating each other to help foster their own identities.

This year's recipient of the MTV Video Music Awards' Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award isn't having it, having been there and done that. Pink even memorably called out the questionable nature of what she was hearing from some of her fellow female artists during the 2015 VMAs, a night that was indeed fraught with simmering tensions, reportedly writing on a private Instagram account, "In all seriousness; I felt sad because music is supposed to inspire. It saved my life. This trash won't save any kids life. In a world that is even scarier and with lives still worth saving, who will stand up and have soul?

"Disenfranchised to say the least. Let down by my industry and peers."