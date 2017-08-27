WAGS Miami Recap: Astrid Steps Into the Dating Game With a Baseball Player and Darnell's Birthday Celebration Goes South

Darnell Thibodeaux is feeling the birthday blues.
In Sunday night's all-new episode of WAGS Miami, the single mom was ready to put all her troubles aside after calling off her engagement and party it up with the girls for her special day.
But the celebration quickly became uncomfortable when Astrid Bavaresco decided to put a damper on the festivities and bring up her recent lack of dedication to her career.
"Darnell, you've been like going out a lot lately and stuff," she said. "You're just on and popping out and about."
Astrid continued, "Even though you have like these great friends that are inviting you to go out and to do all these things, also find people that motivate you to focus on your work."
To her credit, it seemed like Astrid was actually coming from a place of concern—her timing just sucked.
"Sitting in a hot tub on my birthday when I'm just trying to make it for real, this ain't the time," Darnell said.
Meanwhile, Astrid had also sparked a connection with baseball player Michael Crouse, thanks in part to Kayla Cox's matchmaking skills. After two successful dates, a kiss sealed the deal that the Hera Swim designer was definitely feeling the pro athlete.
"Coming into this I was nervous, but Michael's definitely making me feel comfortable," she admitted. "Man, this feels good!"
