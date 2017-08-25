Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Split: What Went Wrong?

Distance was the primary reason for Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi's breakup.

The Bachelor star, who lives in Los Angeles, and the winner, who resides in her hometown of Montreal, revealed to E! News that they have called it quits and ended their engagement, five months after his proposal to her was shown on the season 21 finale.

"Nick and Vanessa have wanted to end this for a while now but was trying to figure out the right timing," a source told E! News exclusively Friday. "They could never agree on where they wanted to live. Nick was never willing to move to Canada and that's where Vanessa wanted to be permanently."

"Vanessa is home in Montreal with her family and Nick in L.A. with friends. Both are just laying low," another source said.

"They are still very much in contact with each other and trying to be there for one another. Despite not being able to make the relationship work, they were always there for one another and that's not going to change," the insider continued. "Especially right now as they both try to pick up the pieces and move forward."