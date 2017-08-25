Taylor Swift Is Now Selling Snake Merch on Her Website

Taylor Swiftwants to let you show how sssssnake-like you can be. Starting at the low price of $60.

The singer made a music comeback Friday with the release of "Look What You Made Me Do," an electro-pop single about betrayal and power. She teased it Wednesday, announcing it as the first single from her new album, Reputation, and released it Thursday night.

Her comeback was preceded by a purging of her social media accounts and black-out of her website, followed by the postings of a three-part video making up the moving image of a slithering snake. Her critics have often branded her as one. With her new single, Swift sheds her old, lighter pop sound and image.

Her website has since returned with details about her new music releases as well as, yep, new merch.