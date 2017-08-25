The Mindy Project Costume Designer Dishes on Emotional Final Season: ''It Is the Most Beautiful Finale''

Say it ain't so!

Our beloved Mindy Project is nearing its end, but E! News caught up with Mindy Kaling and the show's costume designer, Salvador Perez, to talk fashion and final goodbyes.

"It's getting a little sentimental and sad actually," Kaling confessed about the last month of shooting.

However, fashion fans will certainly have something to look forward to during the show's last hoorah. "Sal is pulling out all the stops for the last few episodes for costumes," Kaling added.