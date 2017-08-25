This Basic Black Jumpsuit Can Be Worn In Any Situation

Who doesn't love a basic black jumpsuit?

It's flattering, neutral and pretty much an instant outfit all by itself. There's no doubt about the fact that the one piece good investment, but if you keep wearing it the same old way you're going to get bored.

You might think there's only one way to wear it, but if you get creative, you can dress it up and down. For a night on the town, try a lacy bralette layered underneath. For a weekend brunch situation, a classic denim jacket adds a casual vibe.

But that's just the start of it. To give yours some personality, depending on the occasion, here's three new ways to style it.