Coldplay Postpones Houston Concert Due to Hurricane Harvey

Due to Hurricane Harvey, tonight's Coldplay concert at NRG Stadium has been postponed.
Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion and Chris Martin announced the news via Twitter. "We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm, we feel that we can't ask anyone to put their safety at risk," they wrote. "So, sadly, we will have to postpone. We will give details of rescheduling/refunding as soon as we can. We are really sorry for the inconveniences this will cause. Stay safe and see you soon."
Coldplay's next stop on the A Head Full of Dreams tour is scheduled for Monday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The Grammy-winning group isn't the only one taking Friday off; tonight's Mary J. Blige concert at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land has been postponed until Sept. 19. Lady Antebellum's concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sunday was also canceled "in the interest of fans safety"; refunds will be issued automatically.
Harvey is expected to be the worst hurricane to hit the Lone Star State in nearly two decades. The National Weather Service warned residents that the Category 3 hurricane could bring a potentially devastating storm surge, heavy rainfall and wind hazards to Texas' coastal regions.
"There's certainly someone at the helm. I think that we are in great shape having [General John Kelly] sitting next to [President Donald Trump] throughout this process, and probably no better chief of staff for the president during the hurricane season," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a press briefing Thursday. "The President has been briefed and will continue to be updated as the storm progresses, and certainly something he's very aware of and will keep a very watchful eye on, and stands ready to provide resources if needed."