The WAGS Miami Ladies Confront Darnell Nicole in a Hot Tub on Her Birthday

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

The Story Behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Bob: "When Donatella Says Blond, You Go Blond!"

Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port

Remember When Justin Timberlake Dissed The Hills at the 2007 MTV VMAs?

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's her birthday and she'll fight if she wants to.  

Darnell Nicole knows all too well that things can go from bad to worse when you gather the WAGS ladies together in one place. In this sneak peek from Sunday's new WAGS Miami episode, Darnell invites the ladies to celebrate her birthday and gets cornered by Astrid Bavaresco and Claudia Sampedro, who have some unwarranted life advice for the newly single mom. 

"I've been going out trying to do something different and I'm having so much fun dating and talking to guys," Darnell explained. "And having these conversations that I needed for such a long time, feeding my soul, and I feel like I've been starving for so long that I'm putting other stuff on hold." 

Photos

WAGS Miami's Cutest Couple Pics

Darnell Nicole, WAGS Miami 402

E!

While that's all fine and dandy, Astrid wants to make sure her priorities are straight. "I just don't want you to sleep on your career or anything like that because I've had conversations with you about where you envision yourself and where your career is," Astrid shared. "Even though you have these great friends who are inviting you to go out and to do all these things, also find people who motivate you to focus on your work, focus on your career." 

"And I do. I have that, but at the same time I'm human," Darnell explained. "For real, that's where we're coming from," Claudia added. "It reminded me of me with my daughter when I left a negative relationship too and I did fill that void with going out and partying. And looking back on it now, Keana was so young, you know. I could have been there for her a lot more."

Photos

WAGS Miami: Meet the Cast

Helpful or not, Darnell isn't here for it. "I don't know where you think Cree is but I still take her to school every morning. At the same time, I'm just trying to find some direction. You all want me to crawl under a rock and cry myself to sleep?" Darnell asked. "No, I'm happy to be here," Astrid explained. "What I want you to see is that I see so much potential in you."

Catch all the action in the clip above! 

TAGS/ Shows , WAGS Miami , E! Shows , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.