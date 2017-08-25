Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Still Quote Titanic Lines to Each Other

Paramount Pictures
We fell in love with Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling thanks to The Notebook and got attached to Julia Roberts and George Clooney after the Oceans franchise, but it seems no on-screen couple will ever really compete with our favorite film duo of all time: Titanic's Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.
The former co-stars have made us believe in love since 1997, and their continued friendship only heightened our hopes for something to spark between them in real life, too.
In fact, Winslet—who covers the latest issue of Glamour U.K.—gave us all the feels when she gushed over her adorable relationship with DiCaprio.
"You don't even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much," she told the magazine. "We found ourselves saying to each other, 'Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?' I'm not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we're very, very close."
And best of all? She revealed, "Sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny."
Ugh. Can you even?!
Meanwhile, Titanic was just the beginning of what would turn out to be a very successful career for Winslet. But did she ever consider a plan B if acting hadn't worked out so well?
"I should have had one, because if it had all gone tits up, I would have been stuck," she admitted. "I had a fleeting idea about becoming a hairdresser, but I cut off a friend's earlobe trying to cut their hair. I saw him again not too long ago and I was like, 'I'm so sorry for your earlobe.' He said, 'Yeah, you can still see the marks, but I'm proud of that now, Kate!'" LOL!
Now, Winslet is busy promoting her upcoming film The Mountain Between us with Idris Elba, which comes out in October.
The film centers on two strangers (Winslet and Elba) who survive a plane crush and must forge a connection in order to continue surviving in the extreme elements of a remote, snow-covered mountain. After they realize no one is going to find them, they embark on a perilous journey across the wilderness.
"The most difficult part was being dragged soaking wet through the cold snow, but my biggest fear was not actually getting pneumonia, it was Idris treading on my hair," she explained of filming. "I didn't want to ruin a take by going, 'ARGH, he's stepping on my hair!'"
She continued, "And however hard it looks for me, it was harder for Idris to anchor his feet on the ice; it was freezing cold, he was also soaking wet, and I weigh a ton because all those clothes I'm wearing are soaked through."
The Mountain Between Us hits theaters October 6.