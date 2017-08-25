Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Lyrics Decoded: Is She Calling Out Katy Perry and Kanye West?

Taylor Swift's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" is finally here, and fans are already in overdrive trying to decipher exactly who the Grammy winner might be referring to in the lyrics.

And while the beloved pop star has been adamant in the past about not identifying which people her songs are about, Swifties didn't hesitate to draw to their own conclusions. Swift wrote the song along with Jack Antonoff, Fred Fairbrass, Richard Fairbrass and Rob Manzoli.

The song samples the 1992 house single "I'm Too Sexy" by Right Said Fred.

Is Swift singing about Kanye West? That's the question fans began asking after taking a closer look at these lyrics: "I don't like your little games / I don't like your tilted stage / The role you made me play / Of the fool / No, I don't like you." Later, Swift sings, "The world moves on / Another day another drama, drama / But not for me, not for me / All I think about is karma."