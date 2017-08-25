Taylor Swift Teases "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video on GMA

Taylor Swift's comeback is closer than ever!
A teaser for a video for the 27-year-old pop star's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" aired on Good Morning America. The 15-second tease showed a car crash and images of betrayal and power—and, of course, a snake. The video will be shown in its entirety Sunday during the 2017 MTV VMAs
Swift had announced the new track as part of a major music reveal Wednesday, during which it was announced on her Instagram page she would be releasing the single Thursday and drop a new album, Reputation, in November. Its cover shows her in black and white, appearing in front of a backdrop of newspaper headlines and text, all reading "Taylor Swift" repeatedly.
Swift has certainly made quite a few headlines over the years, mainly due to her personal life rather than her music. She has kept out of the spotlight for most of this year and barely posted on Instagram in recent months until she shockingly deleted all her social media posts last week.
She then posted three videos making up a moving image of a snake, a term many of her critics have often dubbed her amid her personal drama, consecutively over the course of three days before she revealed her album and single news.
Swift has not released a new album since her 2014 record 1989. Her last single, her andZayn Malik's song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," appeared on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack and was released this past December.