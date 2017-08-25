Taylor Swift Teams Up With Shonda Rhimes for #TGIT

At least one person heard Taylor Swift's new song "Look What You Made Me Do" before the rest of the world: Shonda Rhimes. Moments after the 27-year-old singer-songwriter released the first single from her upcoming album Reputation, ABC released the first promo for #TGIT, previewing Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, set to the new track. #TGIT—an acronym for Thank God It's Thursday—was slightly amended to become #TGITaylor.

"Yes. Oh yes. New #TGIT. New @taylorswift13," Rhimes told her 1.54 million Twitter followers early Friday morning, writing, "It's happening. It's all happening... #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo."