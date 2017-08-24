Taylor Swift Releases Her First Single From reputation: Listen to "Look What You Made Me Do" Now

Attention all Swifties: Your wildest dreams have officially come true.

After months and months of wondering if and when new music would be coming out, Taylor Swift officially released a new single titled "Look What You Made Me Do."

The track is expected to be featured on the Grammy winner's upcoming album reputation that will be available everywhere on November 10. When you pre-order reputation, fans can register for Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster for an opportunity to purchase tickets to an upcoming concert show.

As for the lyric video, it's officially live on YouTube and produced by Taylor and Joseph Kahn.

And for those loyal fans who have been keeping track, it's been nearly three years since the release of her last album called 1989.