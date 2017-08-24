Nikki Reed Feels "Like a Badass" After Welcoming Her First Child With Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder has another reason to be in total awe of his wife.

In a new Instagram post, Nikki Reed decided to enjoy some time with her brother Nathan Reed.

Along the way, the actress revealed how she is recovering since welcoming a baby girl.

"This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you'll see it's really just a basic stretch," Nikki shared on Instagram while showcasing her flat stomach. "Can't do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :)."

She added, "Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can't wait to get back into some serious moves with you."