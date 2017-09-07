Gwyneth Paltrow Says Exercise Can Help Your Sex Life—Here's Why She's Right

Let's get it on… at the gym?

Not exactly, but more and more research shows a strong link between regular exercise and a better sex life (including the opinions of celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow). Reduced risk of erectile dysfunction, lower stress levels and improved quality of the female orgasm are various examples of the benefits.

Have we got your attention yet?

If you need more than a study to believe it, how about taking the word of some of your favorite celebs? Some of our best #fitspo comes from the stars, who love to share information about their latest workout habits and obsessions. And when they overshare, well that's even better. According to stars like Gwyneth and Khloe Kardashian, working out has also benefited their sex lives.