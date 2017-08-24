Fine, We Accept That Game of Thrones Will Hook Up Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen

Our pleas were too late to change the minds behind Game of Thrones.

Despite the fact that she's his aunt and therefore he is her nephew and therefore they are related, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are going to hook up. Fans sense it. Tyrion senses it. Davos senses it. Jon and Dany themselves sense it. We can't stop writing articles about it. The actors and creators of the show can't shut up about how much they love each other. It's clear that they're both just too hot to not hook up with each other, especially not knowing that they're related. Now, we basically have confirmation that it's happening.

"There's no secret that this is where this is going," Alan Taylor, director of "Beyond the Wall," told The Daily Beast of the inevitable hook up. "Readers of the book have known that things were heading towards this destination for a while. Even the characters in the story know it's heading in this direction."