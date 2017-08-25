Life After Prison: Why O.J. Simpson Could Return to Hollywood: "A Lot of People Have Been Calling"

Interest in OJ has been magnified thanks to two acclaimed TV productions about the storied events that unfolded in the mid-1990s. Last year's The People v O.J. Simpson on FX and ESPN's O.J.: Made in America were not only a stark reminder of the double homicide trial that brought a nation to a standstill, they also served to introduce millennials and Gen Z to the highly polarizing figure.

"I think that people will keep a close eye on him," says movie producer Arthur Bernstein, another Simpson friend. "There's people that are going to hate him. There's people that are going to love him. But they are going to watch every move that he does. There's going to either be people rooting for him or rooting against him."

Lavergne disagrees that O.J. may find it difficult to assimilate to his new life outside of jail. "I don't think he is nervous," the attorney says. "Social media was around [when he went in]. It maybe wasn't such a big juggernaut, but O.J. is aware of the medium. It won't be a big issue."

What those who know Simpson can agree on is that he will most certainly end up moving back to Florida so he can live close to three of his four children. Daughters Arnelle and Sydney and son Justin all reside in the Sunshine State, where they've enjoyed relative anonymity while their father's been away. (Simpson's elder son, Jason, resides in Atlanta). A decision on whether O.J. will actually be allowed to relocate from Nevada to Florida is expected soon, but experts agree that it's pretty much a done deal.