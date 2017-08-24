Vanessa Hudgens Just Channeled '80s Cher With This Hair Look

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Bun Cuff, Karlie Kloss

How to Update Your Lazy-Day Hair Bun in 1 Step

How to Update a Hair Bun in 1 Step

ESC: Jojo Fletcher

Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher's Answer to Dark Under-Eye Circles

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Fox

Vanessa Hudgens is taking us back...way back.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge, who has been rocking a bob as of late, revealed mermaid-length hair on the show this week. "From short and chic to long and sleek," celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood captioned on Instagram. The beauty pro, who also works with Jessica Alba and Hailey Baldwin, decided to take Vanessa's look in another direction, reaching into his expansive beauty knowledge for something fresh. The result: Cher-like, bone-straight, black-as-night tresses.

"This week I was very inspired by the outfit. It has a plunging neckline and a very-'80s feel to it," he said. "So, going off that I decided to give Vanessa Cher hair—Queen of the '80s."

Photos

Vanessa Hudgens' Street Style

Love the look that Vanessa and Kim Kardashian are wearing? The celeb-loved stylist shared his steps, so you can transform your look! 

Step 1: Apply Marc Anthony Grow Long Leave-In Spray to wet hair.

Step 2: Smooth and dry hair with a blow dryer.

Step 3: Clip in with 24" extensions (or longer).

Step 4: Use a flat iron like the Pro Beauty Tools Shine Enhancing Ceramic Straightener to blend and straighten hair.

Step 5: Set the look with Marc Anthony Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Dry Styling Oil.

Photos

Vanessa Hudgens' Best Looks

Vanessa's beauty routine has always been retrospective: "I always go back to the '70s. That's my home base," she told E! News. "I just love the free-spirited vibe the '70s bring when I decide to dress that way or do my hair or makeup that way. I just feel really free, and there's no better way to be."

If the '70s promises freedom, what will this '80s style do for you?

TAGS/ Cher , Vanessa Hudgens , Jessica Alba , Hailey Baldwin , Life/Style , Beauty , Hair , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.