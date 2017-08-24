You Better Work! How Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Stay in Shape Alongside Their Main Men

Britney Spears, Fitness

Instagram

They're so lucky, they are stars, and they sweat, sweat, sweat without a broken heart.

For Hollywood's most famous celebrities, working out is a part of life. Whether bringing a professional trainer to their home or heading out to a top-of-the-line studio, these fit and fantastic stars have access to the best of the best.

For some familiar faces, however, the best resource they can have may just be their significant other.

Earlier this week, Britney Spears shared a selfie from the gym and told fans that she was "staying focused." As it turns out, boyfriend Sam Asghari may have been the extra inspiration she needed to go the extra mile.

"Success is earned, not given, Just like respect," the model shared on Instagram. "Most people demand both without paying the price for it. Do the work, trust the process, enjoy the progress."

Sweatin' With the Stars

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez became a couple, the pair has been hitting up various gyms across the country.  "We work out together all the time," the former New York Yankees baseball player shared with us. "She is a fitness enthusiast and she's a much better athlete than me."

And after Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed twins, the pair was spotted on multiple occasions at SoulCycle classes around town.  

With fitness on the mind, we decided to take a look at the couples who are staying fit together in our gallery below

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Britney Spears & Sam Ashgari

As the "Piece of Me" singer shows off her figure on Instagram, some believe it's her boyfriend that has motivated her to stay so focused in the gym. "Do the work, trust the process, enjoy the progress," Sam previously shared online. 

Beyonce, Jay Z, Anniversary

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé & Jay Z

After welcoming twins, the "Crazy in Love" singer and her husband have been spotted at several SoulCycle classes in the Los Angeles area. "She's definitely inspired and motivated and Jay-Z seems very supportive," a source shared with us. 

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Fitness

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodrigez

Whether working out at a UFC gym or TruFusion, this athletic pair knows how to push each other. "We work out together all the time. She is a fitness enthusiast and she's a much better athlete than me," Alex shared with E! News. "She does all types of workouts which I don't try to keep up."

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Fitness

Instagram

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade

When documenting intense workouts on Snapchat, this pair knows how to motive the other and live it up afterwards. 

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

CMaidana / RAAK / BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Whether visiting a fitness studio near Calabasas or working out in the garage, it's hard to keep up with these two as they break a sweat all over Southern California. 

Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow

Freddie Baez/startraksphoto.com

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow

The funny pair skip to the gym—literally—for a workout in New York City.

Heidi Klum, Martin Kristen, Bodyguard

Jason Webber/Splash News

Heidi Klum & Martin Kristen

The supermodel and her super buff boyfriend hit the streets of New York City for a post-workout stroll.

Renee Zellweger, Doyle Bramhall

AKM-GSI

Renee Zellweger & Doyle Bramhall

The twosome take to jogging on the beach—hand in hand!—while on vacation in Hawaii.

Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone

Rocstar/CPR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone

The Amazing Spider-Man stars take a hike together at Wilacre Park in Studio City, Calif.

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

AKM Images/GSI Media

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan-Tatum

The dancing duo hit the trails in L.A.'s Runyon Canyon.

Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell

Eric Brogmus/INFphoto.com

Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O'Connell

This sweet pair (and parents of twin girls) walks hand-in-hand after a workout in Los Angeles.

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves

INFphoto.com

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves

The parents-of-three leave their Los Angeles gym together after a workout.

Perhaps hitting the gym doesn't have to be a chore at all.

As the athletic Britney sings in her hit single, now get to work bitch! 

