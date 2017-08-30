Jessie James Decker Reveals the Fitness and Diet Secrets to Her Super Hot Bikini Body!

Actress Tawny Kitaen Wants Her Boob Implants Removed on Botched: "The Implants Are Down to the Bottom of My Rib Cage"
Hot mama alert!
Jessie James Decker has a smokin' hot bod and she's finally opening up about her diet and fitness secrets. The mom of two and star of Eric and Jessie knows that it's hard to eat right and exercise, that's why she swears by the South Beach Diet and just 20 minutes of circuits every day.
"It's tough, but I think the great thing about South Beach [Diet] is that I have the food at my home and I keep the snacks with me," she shared. "But the great thing is even if you don't have South Beach physically in your hands, you can still do South Beach."
"It's heavy proteins, It's veggies and It's very low carbs. That's the philosophy I used to lose all of my baby weight," the songstress explained. "And so when I am on the road, I do grab the bars and the snacks to stay on top of it, that way I don't grab like a bag of Cheetos or something."
She continued, "It's really easy and you don't have to give up everything that you love. That's the important part. If you starve yourself, you're just going to go crazy." It takes more than simply eating right to get abs like those. So what is her go to exercise routine?
"I always say, you just need 20 minutes a day. That is it. 20 minutes to do really fast circuits and you can bring some weights with you to work. I don't know, sneak where you are. I'll do it in the hotel room," she shared. "There is many places you can do this, but you can write a list of little circuits to do, like 20 jumping jacks, 10 push ups, and you just do it over and over and over again until you break a sweat. 20 minutes, that's all you need."
Even her professional athlete husband Eric Decker has trouble keeping up with her! "She's very athletic. We did a workout with my trainer not too long ago and I'm huffing and puffing and she's just like, "Okay, what's next?"' he revealed.
"I'm just a little energizer bunny, I just have a lot of energy," Jessie explained. "I'm going to be that little old lady that's just like walking around and just like full of energy, probably with bright red hair or something crazy."
Even with their focused commitment to healthy eating and exercise, they still indulge in the occasional cheat day. "My cheat days are bread, bread, bread and cookies. I love bread! I have these little cheese trays at home," Jessie dished.
As for Eric, fatty foods is the way to go. "Donuts. Donuts and cake," the NFL star revealed. "He cheats all day long and his body still looks like this," Jessie joked. "He could eat like 6,000 calories a day if he wanted and nothing would happen to him."
Get all their secrets in the video above!