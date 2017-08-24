Shania Twain: Brad Pitt Naked Photo Scandal Inspired "That Don't Impress Me Much" Lyric

OK, so you've got some nudes...

Shania Twain has finally revealed why she name-dropped Brad Pitt in her iconic 1998 single "That Don't Impress Me Much"—you know, the one with the music video where she's wearing a sexy, head-to-toe leopard-print fur outfit in the Mojave Desert without breaking a sweat.

In the song, she says, "OK, so you're Brad Pitt / That don't impress me much..."

"You want to know the truth about this story? I've never told this before. I'm going to say it now," she said at a Spotify HQ event to promote her new album Now, as seen in video posted by Billboard Thursday. "I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow], where there was naked photos...and this was like, all the rage, right."