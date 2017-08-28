Hilary Duff's Varsity Jacket Has Mad School Spirit

Raymond Hall/GC Images
School's almost in session (for some of you).
But for those of us not returning to the hallways of our high schools, we have Hilary Duff's back-to-school-inspired fashion to inspire us. Second up (because we already covered backpacks) are varsity jackets.
If you're like us, your closet already consists of plenty of leather and denim, but little variety. That's where this piece of nostalgic outerwear comes in! Wear it like the star and throw it over any typical outfit—instantly, you're dealing with a whole new, youthful look (and you put in very little effort to make that happen). We like to call that best case scenario, people.
So clear out some hanging space then head to your wallet because the first step is making sure you've got the room and the second is adding one of the below to cart.
Baseball Jacket, $35
Tiger Patch Varsity Jacket, $4,500
Embellished Varsity Jacket, Was: $444, Now: $311
Melton Varsity Jacket With Chest Badge, Was: $30, Now: $26
Space Varsity Jacket, $1,145
Varsity Jacket, $129
Contrast Bomber Jacket, Was: $1,351, Now: $811
Appliqued Wool-Blend Twill and Textured-Leather Bomber Jacket, $395
Civil Girl Bomber Jacket, Was: $125, Now: $87
Varsity Jacket, $1,259
Varsity jackets for Student Body President?
Okay, bad joke, but you get the point. (The look's a winner.)