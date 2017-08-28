EXCLUSIVE!

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker Reveal How Their Children Are Following in Their Footsteps (Eric Jr.'s the Singer!)

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

The Story Behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Bob: "When Donatella Says Blond, You Go Blond!"

Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port

Remember When Justin Timberlake Dissed The Hills at the 2007 MTV VMAs?

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Do Eric Decker Jr. and Vivianne Rose Decker take after mommy or daddy? 

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker revealed to E! News' Carissa Culiner that their children just might be equal parts athlete and musician. "I think Eric might be the singer. He's an athlete too," Eric shares. "Vivi is like so into gymnastics right now."

In fact, the doting parents revealed that she just might have a career in the big leagues. "They pulled us aside and they're like, 'You need to take this seriously. She's incredible.' So that's been really cool," Jessie shared. Luckily for Vivi, her mom already has an in with one of the best gymnasts in the world. 

Photos

Vivianne Rose Decker's Cutest Pics

"Aly Raisman is a good girlfriend of mine who's an Olympic champion and she has been so sweet. She sends us all this gear all the time," Jessie explained. "I'm like, you need to like give Vivi some one on one lessons. She's really serious about it and she's only three." 

See the sweet moment in the clip above! 

TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Eric Decker , Jessie James Decker , Top Stories , Sports , Music
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.