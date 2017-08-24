Botched Recap: Dr. Paul Nassif Puts Brandon's "Crooked as S--t" Nose Back in Place

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, VMA couples

All the MTV Video Music Award Couples You Wish Were Were Still an Item

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We're seeing double!

In Thursday night's brand-new episode of Botched, Dr. Paul Nassif put Brandon's twisted nose back in place to help him look like his twin brother Bryan again.

"Before my surgery, my nose was crooked as s--t," Brandon said. "It was completely deviated to the right and people didn't think that my brother and I were twins and I hated the way that felt. Now thanks to Dr. Nassif, my brother and I are more connected than ever."

In fact, the doctor did such a good job that Brandon's new nose looked even better than Bryan's. "If people do just happen to say that I am the better looking twin, then I only have Dr. Nassif to thank for that," he admitted.

Watch

Botched Docs Are Schooled in "Bimbofication"

Meanwhile, Dr. Terry Dubrow had his hands full with Olena, a patient with an extensive history of serious breast surgery complications. Over the course of six augmentations, she had experienced a hematoma, a collapsed lung and a seroma, which ultimately left her with "chesticles."

Cautiously optimistic, Dr. Dubrow underwent the procedure and was able to successfully give her boobs again while avoiding any life-threatening problems.

"Now thanks to Dr. Dubrow, I have breasts finally," she said. "I'm done with breast surgery." Whew!

Of course, the bizarre also happened when the Botched docs met with a woman named Alicia who wanted to look like a "f--k" doll. Yes, really.

Watch the recap video above to see everything that went down in tonight's episode!

TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.