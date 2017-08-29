Jessie James Decker Teases Christmas Music, New Album & Song "Use Your Words" About "Quiet" Husband Eric

Speak up, Eric Decker!

Jessie James Decker is spilling scoop on new music and how her hunky hubby inspires her to write songs.

"I've written a lot of songs about Eric," the Eric & Jessie star tells E! News exclusively. "The first one I ever wrote was called ‘I Do,' which I sang for him at our wedding. I wrote one a couple days ago called ‘Use Your Words.'"

Eric laughed, "I'm very mild mannered, quiet I guess. I need to speak up."