Channing Tatum Reveals the "Cruel" Joke He Played on Jenna Dewan-Tatum Before Proposing

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Smooth, Channing Tatum, real smooth.
In an interview on BBC Radio One's The Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw Wednesday, the Magic Mike star recalls how he proposed to Jenna Dewan Tatum and the "cruel" joke he played on her before he finally popped the question. The two wed in 2009. They are parents to 4-year-old daughter Everly.
"When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me," Channing said in the interview. "I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off."
"I told her, 'I don't believe in the institution of marriage and I don't think I ever want to get married,'" he said. "She basically broke down crying. I thought, 'This is not going well at all,' so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later."
On the radio show, Channing helped a caller propose to his girlfriend on the air.
The actor, who stars in the new film Logan Lucky, also talked about Everly, saying he and Jenna showed their daughter Step Up. Channing and his wife met on the set of the film in 2006.
"She was just like, 'Can I watch a real movie? This is bad,'" he said. "She didn't think it was a real movie. She just thought it was a movie we made on our iPhones or something."
Channing had made similar comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month.
Channing also said their daughter has also seen the Las Vegas live show based on Magic Mike.
"She loves the dancing, it's great," he said. "There's a couple of parts in the show where we're like, 'Alright, let's maybe take her outside for this.'"