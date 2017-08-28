Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins on the "Stunning" Success, Lynda Carter & Protecting the Enduring Legacy

"The conversations we have are not superficial and that's wonderful. We've had wonderful commune with the masses, including the press, about the movie that we made, which has made it so rewarding," she continued.

Lucy Davis, Etta Candy in the movie, said the conversations she's had with Jenkins and the rest of the cast about the success has been mind-boggling.

"When I first saw you after the premiere I just looked at her and said, ‘What just happened? I don't know!' What a journey it's been for everyone involved. It really has been a joy to be on and sometimes as an actor I think we're maybe meant to say, ‘Yeah, it's great. It's another job,'" Davis said. "It's not another job. It's a job…that we all love to have. It was joyous from start to finish and it keeps going. And to not be thankful for that would be churlish. I've loved all of it."